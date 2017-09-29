VIDEO: Postmodern Jukebox Puts a Broadway Twist on 'Despacito' Featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare in their latest Broadway style cover, Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber to help raise money for relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Check out the video below!

Created by Bradlee, the rotating collective of Postmodern Jukebox has spent the past few years amassing more than 750 million YouTube views, 2.7 million subscribers and more than 1 million likes on Facebook. They have performed on Good Morning America, topped iTunes and Billboard charts and played hundreds of shows to packed-house crowds around the world.

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario, in her brilliant performance in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out signature song "Defying Gravity" and for which she was rewarded with a Broadway.com Award for "Best Replacement." Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulusand based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Named a Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat magazine, Tony DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas headlining with Don Rickles and major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old school class around the globe. DeSare has three top ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been featured on CBS's "The Early Show," NPR's "A Prairie Home Companion," NBC's "The Today Show" and his music has been posted by social media celebrity juggernaut, George Takei.



Notwithstanding his critically acclaimed turns as a singer/pianist, DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme song for the motion picture, "My Date with Drew," along with several broadcast commercials.

