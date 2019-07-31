VIDEO: Phillipa Soo, Mary Beth Peil, Linda Emond Star in Short Film from Maureen Towey

Maureen Towey wrote and directed In The 8th Year of the Emergency, a short film that stars Broadway stars including Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Mary Beth Peil (The King & I, Anastasia), Linda Emond (Cabaret, Death of a Salesman, Life x 3), Jeffrey DeMunn (K2), and Emmy nominee Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us).

The 8th Year of the Emergency was adapted from Elinor Fuchs' 2005 memoir Making an Exit. The film's plot takes place eight years into the main character Lil's struggle with Alzheimer's, when a visit from her family inspires an ecstatic moment of clarity.

Watch the short film below!

The film is produced by Valerie Steinberg and executive produced by Leah Wagner and Elaine Thomas with film editing by Sarah Broshar. The film features original music by Caroline Shaw, cinematography by Charlotte Hornsby, production design by Charlotte Royer, and costume design by Sarah Maiorino.

