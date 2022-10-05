Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Drops PITCH PERFECT Spinoff Series Teaser Trailer

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will premiere on Peacock November 23. 

Oct. 05, 2022  

In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the first Pitch Perfect film, which premiered in theaters October 5, 2012, Peacock has shared the first teaser trailer for its new spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin.

The teaser features Bumper (Adam Devine) who is back and about to go viral in Berlin with his epic mashup of "Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons."

The series brings all the catchy music, laughter and friendship from the franchise and more as we follow Bumper's quest from a capella amateur into bona fide superstar.

Joining Devine in the new series is Broadway alum Sarah Hyland, plus Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil.  Executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, all episodes will premiere on Peacock November 23.

The original Pitch Perfect film was released in 2012 and starred Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Devine, and more. The sequel was released in 2015 with the third and final film coming out in 2017.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



