VIDEO: Patrick Cragin Performs 'You'll Be Back' Quarantine Parody

Actor Patrick Cragin has created a quarantine parody of "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton for #hamathome

Check it out below!

Film, Television, and Theatre actor, singer, and dancer Patrick Thomas Cragin has been in front of audiences professionally for 15 years.

Patrick got his Bachelor of Music degree in Musical Theatre from Catholic University and, during his four years there, was immersed in the vibrant theatre scene of Washington, DC. Credits there include Signature Theatre's world premier of Giant by Michael John LaChiusa; Showboat and Hairspray (Link) also at Signature Theatre; That Face (Henry) at Studio Theatre, Forever Plaid (Frankie) and Grease (Kenickie) at Olney Theatre Center, and many more.

During the final semester of his senior year of College, Patrick, in the same week, got two phone calls:

1. That he was going to be playing Kenickie in the National Tour of Grease!

2. That he was being honored, alongside Angela Lansbury, with the Sondheim Award's Young Artist citation, given to a young performer thought to have a promising career in the Theatre.

After tour, Patrick moved to New York City, expecting to continue to do Musical Theatre. However, it was not long before the Film and Television world would scoop him up.

Television appearances began in 2014, with his co-star on Law and Order: SVU, which he filmed in New York City. Shortly thereafter, Patrick moved to Los Angeles and continued to appear on TV on FX's You're The Worst, ABC Family's Switched at Birth, and finally landing the starring role on CW Seed's musical Television series How To Be a Vampire.

His recent film credits include Jeepers Creepers 3, Back Roads, and Stay at Conder Beach, all of which he filmed in his hometown of New Orleans, LA.





