INTIMATE APPAREL
VIDEO: PBS Shares First Look at Filmed INTIMATE APPAREL

The filmed capture will air on Friday, Sept. 23, 9:00 p.m. ET.

Aug. 24, 2022  

PBS has shared a first look at the filmed capture of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Intimate Apparel. The Great Performances special will air on Friday, Sept. 23, 9:00 p.m. ET.

Set in turn of the century New York, GREAT PERFORMANCES "Intimate Apparel" tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies' undergarments.

Seeking love and romance, Esther's warm affection with an Orthodox Jewish fabric seller is socially taboo, but she embarks on a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, eventually realizing that only her self-reliance will see her through life's challenges.

The production began performances onJanuary 13 and officially opened on January 31 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street). The production closed on March 6.

Featuring a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

Intimate Apparel features Justin Austin, Errin Duane Brooks, Kearstin Piper Brown, Chanáe Curtis, Adrienne Danrich, Jesse Darden, Arnold Livingston Geis, Tesia Kwarteng, Anna Laurenzo, Barrington Lee, Jasmine Muhammad, Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Adam Richardson, Kimberli Render, David Morgans Sanchez, Krysty Swann, Indra Thomas, Chabrelle Williams and Jorell Williams.

Intimate Apparel has choreography by Dianne McIntyre, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Marc Salzberg, projections by 59 Productions, casting by The Telsey Office, and music direction by Steven Osgood.

Watch the new preview here:

