VIDEO: Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Cast Members Perform Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain'

In honor of the final performance of School of Rock today, Evie Dolan, Broadway's original bassist, and Toby Lee, the West End's original guitarist, collaborated on a performance of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." The song was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road recording studio in London.

Watch the video below!

School of Rock - The Musical closes today, January 20, 2019 after 31 preview performances and 1,307 regular performances. Evie Dolan and Toby Lee became pen pals on social media during their time with the musical. When Evie visited London with her family, she had the opportunity to see the West End production and meet Toby the cast. The two vowed they would record something together and that dream finally came true on a recent return trip.

The duo recorded the Fleetwood Mac hit, "The Chain" at the legendary Gatehouse at Abbey Road Studios. Matt Mykso from Abbey Road did all the engineering for the pint-sized rockers.

"Fleetwood Mac is my favorite band and Stevie Nicks is my idol," said Evie Dolan. "I was so lucky to get to meet her and play with her while I was in School of Rock. I have always loved the song 'The Chain' - it has an acoustic sensibility but with an upbeat rock vibe. And it has that iconic bass lick that is so fun to play. It was a dream to record it in Abbey Road Studios. We got to visit Studio 2 where the Beatles recorded a lot of their songs. Toby and I are both huge Beatles fans and it was amazing to be able to be there."

