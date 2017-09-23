VIDEO: On This Day, September 23- Remembering Bob Fosse

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we remember Bob Fosse, who passed away on this day in 1987.

Director-choreographer Bob Fosse forever changed the way audiences around the world viewed dance onstage and in film.

He is the winner of a record eight Tony awards for choreography and one for direction. His most notable musicals include, Chicago, Cabaret, Damn Yankees, Little Me, New Girl in Town, The Pajama Game, Pippin, Redhead, and Sweet Charity.

Related Articles