ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, September 23- Remembering Bob Fosse

Sep. 23, 2017  

Today we remember Bob Fosse, who passed away on this day in 1987.

Director-choreographer Bob Fosse forever changed the way audiences around the world viewed dance onstage and in film.

He is the winner of a record eight Tony awards for choreography and one for direction. His most notable musicals include, Chicago, Cabaret, Damn Yankees, Little Me, New Girl in Town, The Pajama Game, Pippin, Redhead, and Sweet Charity.

VIDEO: On This Day, September 23- Remembering Bob Fosse
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 23- Remembering Bob Fosse
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 21- Happy Birthday, Billy Porter!
  • VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Proves She's Still Got Vocal Chops!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 19- Happy Birthday, Ramin Karimloo!
  • VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Sings and Dances His Way Into Opening the Emmy Awards
  • VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Jimmy Fallon for a Game of Sentence Sneak

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com