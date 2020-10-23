VIDEO: On This Day, October 23 - PIPPIN Brings its Magic To Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1972, the original Broadway production of Pippin opened at the Imperial Theatre!

This coming-of-age musical tells the story of Pippin, a young prince and heir to the throne of Charlemagne, who longs for passion and adventure in his life. The musical uses the premise of a magical and mysterious troupe of performers, led by the charismatic Leading Player, to chronicle Pippin's quest.

With the encouragement of the Leading Player, Pippin explores the glories of war, the temptations of love, and the intrigues of political power before discovering that happiness lies not in the extraordinary but in the ordinary moments that happen every day.

Pippin boasts a book by Roger O. Hirson and an unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). It features songs that have become Broadway standards, including 'Magic to Do; 'Corner of the Sky', 'Glory, 'No Time at All', 'Morning Glow' and 'Love Song'.

The original production of Pippin opened on Broadway in 1972 under the direction of Bob Fosse and played for nearly 2,000 performances.

