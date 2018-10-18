VIDEO: On This Day. October 18- Broadway Falls In Love with MAMMA MIA! On Opening Night

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we're celebrating Broadway's Mamma Mia! which opened on this day in 2001 at the Winter Garden Theatre!

MAMMA MIA! opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on October 18, 2001, following the meteoric success of the London premiere which debuted in 1999.

MAMMA MIA! is one of the most successful musicals of all time anywhere in the world, the eighth longest running show in Broadway history and one of only five current musicals to have run for more ten years on Broadway. The show passed the long runs of Rent, Miss Saigon, 42nd Street, Grease and Fiddler on the Roof, establishing the musical as a Broadway legend.

The Broadway run of Mamma Mia! grossed more than $600 million at the box office, and the show has taken in over $2 billion worldwide.

The 2008 blockbuster feature film adaptation of MAMMA MIA!, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan and produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, is the most successful live movie musical of all time, grossing $600 million worldwide. The soundtrack of the movie has been certified platinum in over 20 countries. A sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again followed in 2018.

Related Articles