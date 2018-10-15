ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, October 15- Happy Birthday, Gavin Lee!

Oct. 15, 2018  

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of Tony Award-nominee, Gavin Lee!

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination.

Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."

Check out Gavin in his first Tony appearance below!

