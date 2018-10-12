ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, October 12- Hosanna! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Opens On Broadway

Oct. 12, 2018  

On this day, the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic rock opera that reinvented musical theater for the modern age. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this global blockbuster tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, from the perspective of Judas Iscariot.

As Christ's followers grow more fervent, Judas must make his fateful choice between faith and betrayal. Filled with an exciting mix of musical styles that draw upon 1970s rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, this contemporary imagining of the biblical tale features high-energy dance and powerful storytelling.

Check out the original Broadway cast of Jesus Christ Superstar at the 1972 Tony Awards below!

VIDEO: On This Day, October 12- Hosanna! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Include






From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 12- Hosanna! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Opens On Broadway
  • Charlie Stemp Joins Holiday Panto SNOW WHITE at London Palladium
  • Kelsey Grammer and Bryn Terfel In Talks for MAN OF LA MANCHA Concert with English National Opera
  • Laura Linney Extends In MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON; Now Through 16 February
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 11- Happy Birthday, Jerome Robbins!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 10- Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Bring OH, HELLO! to Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE