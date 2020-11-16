VIDEO: On This Day, November 16- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1981, Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim, and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along opened on Broadway!

Merrily We Roll Along is a compelling fable about friendship, compromise, and the high price of success. The story begins in the present and moves backwards, tracing the lives three estranged friends through each milestone of their personal and professional lives (good and bad).

With a brilliant score and that deep insight one expects from Sondheim, Merrily We Roll Along embodies the spirit of New York City in a spirited, moving tale for anyone who has ever pursued a dream.

Though the musical only ran on Broadway for 52 previews and 16 performances and marked the end of the Harold Prince-Sondheim collaborations until Bounce in 2003, the show has gone on to have a long life, with many Merrily devotees still extolling the virtues of this underappreciated Broadway musical.

