VIDEO: On This Day, May 17- INDECENT Opens Off-Broadway

Paula Vogel's acclaimed play debuted in a production directed by Tony Award-winner Rebecca Taichman. 

May. 17, 2021  

On this day in 2016, Paula Vogel's acclaimed play Indecent opened at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre, in an acclaimed production directed by Tony Award-winner Rebecca Taichman. The production moved to Broadway the following year.

INDECENT follows a troupe of actors, the cast of Polish-Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, who risked their lives and careers against enormous challenges to perform a work in which they deeply believed, at a time when art, freedom and truth were on trial. It is a story told with compassion, honesty, but also with great theatricality, and joyous songs and dances.

The production received Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding Director of a Play (Rebecca Taichman) and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreography (David Dorfman). Indecent has also been selected as Best Play by the Off-Broadway Alliance.

