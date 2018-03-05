VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- Helen Mirren Makes A Royal Debut in THE AUDIENCE

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2013, Dame Helen Mirren debuted her multiple award-winning role as Queen Elizabeth in Peter Morgan's THE AUDIENCE, at the Gielgud Theater in London's West End.

For sixty years Elizabeth II has met each of her twelve Prime Ministers in a weekly audience at Buckingham Palace. Both parties have an unspoken agreement never to repeat what is said, not even to their spouses.

The Audience imagines a series of pivotal meetings between the Downing Street incumbents and their Queen. From Churchill to Cameron, each Prime Minister uses these private conversations as a sounding board and a confessional - sometimes intimate, sometimes explosive. In turn, the Queen can't help but reveal her own self as she advises, consoles and, on occasion, teases.

These private audiences chart the arc of the second Elizabethan Age, from the beginning of Elizabeth II's reign to today. Politicians come and go through the revolving door of electoral politics, while she remains constant, waiting to welcome her next Prime Minister.

The production was nominated for five 2013 Olivier Awards, and won two for Mirren, and her co-star Richard McCabe. The play would eventually transfer to Broadway for a limited engagement. It was nominated for three 2015 Tony Awards, and won two for Mirren and McCabe's performances, respectively.

Re-live Helen's much-lauded performance with this archived clip from THE AUDIENCE.

