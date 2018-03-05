ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- Helen Mirren Makes A Royal Debut in THE AUDIENCE

Mar. 5, 2018  

On this day in 2013, Dame Helen Mirren debuted her multiple award-winning role as Queen Elizabeth in Peter Morgan's THE AUDIENCE, at the Gielgud Theater in London's West End.

For sixty years Elizabeth II has met each of her twelve Prime Ministers in a weekly audience at Buckingham Palace. Both parties have an unspoken agreement never to repeat what is said, not even to their spouses.

The Audience imagines a series of pivotal meetings between the Downing Street incumbents and their Queen. From Churchill to Cameron, each Prime Minister uses these private conversations as a sounding board and a confessional - sometimes intimate, sometimes explosive. In turn, the Queen can't help but reveal her own self as she advises, consoles and, on occasion, teases.

These private audiences chart the arc of the second Elizabethan Age, from the beginning of Elizabeth II's reign to today. Politicians come and go through the revolving door of electoral politics, while she remains constant, waiting to welcome her next Prime Minister.

The production was nominated for five 2013 Olivier Awards, and won two for Mirren, and her co-star Richard McCabe. The play would eventually transfer to Broadway for a limited engagement. It was nominated for three 2015 Tony Awards, and won two for Mirren and McCabe's performances, respectively.

Re-live Helen's much-lauded performance with this archived clip from THE AUDIENCE.

VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- Helen Mirren Makes A Royal Debut in THE AUDIENCE
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Cherry Lane Theatre Announces Casting For 2018 Mentor Project
  • VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- Helen Mirren Makes A Royal Debut in THE AUDIENCE
  • Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon React to Weird Al Yankovic's HAMILTON Polka
  • DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic to Stop By JIMMY FALLON Tonight
  • VIDEO: On This Day, March 2- SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Brings Leiber & Stoller to Broadway!
  • Danny Boyle Signs On to Direct Upcoming UK Movie Musical