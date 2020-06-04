VIDEO: On This Day, June 4 - Happy Birthday, Julie White!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we're celebrating the birthday of Tony Award-winner, Julie White!

Julie White won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her starring role in The Little Dog Laughed. The performance also earned her an Obie Award, an Ovation Award, and nominations for a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Lucille Lortel Award.

Additional Broadway credits include Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (Tony nomination), A Doll's House, Part 2; the revival of A.R. Gurney's Sylvia; Airline Highway (Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations); Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and The Heidi Chronicles. Off-Broadway credits include The Understudy, From Up Here (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), Fiction, Twelfth Night, and Bad Dates (Playwrights Horizons).

Her film work includes Lincoln; Transformers 1, 2, & 3; Michael Clayton; The Astronaut Farmer; and the animated film Monsters vs Aliens. On television, her credits include "Designated Survivor" (Netflix), "Nurse Jackie," "Alpha House," "Go On" (Gracie Award), "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "You're the Worst," "Damages," "Cavemen," "Six Feet Under," "Grace Under Fire," and "Law and Order: SVU."

