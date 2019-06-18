VIDEO: On This Day, June 18- Happy Birthday, Kerry Butler!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day. we're celebrating Broadway star and one of the resident ghosts of the Winter Garden Theatre in Beetlejuice, the great Kerry Butler!

Kerry was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Kira in the the musical adaptation of Xanadu. In 2002, Kerry originated the role of Penny Pingleton in the Tony Award-winning production of Hairspray on Broadway, earning her a Clarence Derwent Award.

She starred opposite Hunter Foster and earned an Outer Critics Circle nomination portraying Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

Additional Broadway credits include, Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination), Rock of Ages, , Eponine in Les Miserables, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man.

She has been seen on television in "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", and "Gilmore Girls".

See Kerry and her Beetlejuice co-star, Rob McClure, below performing their duet, "Maitlands 2.0."





