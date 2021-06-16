VIDEO: On This Day, June 16: Happy Birthday, Ali Stroker!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we're celebrating the birthday of the incredible Ali Stroker!

Ali Stroker made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway.

Stroker became the first person who uses a wheelchair to be nominated for and to receive a Tony Award for acting for her role as Ado Annie in the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

She was also a finalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee". Other TV: "Ten Days in the Valley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".

To celebrate Ali, let's check out some of our favorite videos!