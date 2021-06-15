VIDEO: On This Day, June 15- IN THE HEIGHTS Makes Tony Awards History

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2008, the world turned upside down as Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights took the Tony Awards by storm, taking home wins for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and Best Score, earning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda a place in the history books as the youngest composer ever to win the prize.

Heading into the evenings proceedings, the show had earned a whopping thirteen Tony nominations.

The musical opened on Broadway to critical acclaim Sunday, March 9, 2008, recouped its $10 million investment in 10 months (twice breaking the house record at the Richard Rodgers Theatre) and garnered a 2008 Grammy Award nomination for the original cast album.

In November, 2008, Universal Pictures acquired the rights to produce a feature film based on In The Heights. The hotly anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights hit theaters and HBO Max on June 10, 2021 to universal acclaim. Read the reviews for the film here!

In The Heights is about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.

