VIDEO: On This Day, January 15- Happy Birthday, Dove Cameron

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of star of stage and screen, Dove Cameron!

Dove Cameron was most recently seen off-Broadway in the stage adaptation of the 90's teen comedy, Clueless. She is best known for her dual role playing identical twins on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie, and for her roles in the Disney Channel 'Descendants' films.

She played Sophie in Mamma Mia! at LA's Hollywood Bowl. In Hairspray Live!, she played Amber Von Tussle, the spoiled and mean-spirited nemesis to teen heroine Tracy Turnblad. It was also announced this year that Dove will star opposite opera star Renee Fleming in the operetta The Light In The Piazza in London.

Related Articles