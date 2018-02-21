VIDEO: On This Day, February 21- Menier Chocolate Factory's Production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Lands on Broadway

On this day in 2008, the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Sunday in the Park with George opened on Broadway.

The Georges Seurat painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, is the inspiration for this compelling musical fantasy which celebrates the art of creation and the creation of art. The first half of Sunday in the Park with George, set in 1884, sees the painting and its rich comic tapestry come to life in a world where, for Georges, art comes before love, before everything. In the second half, set in 1980s New York, we see the great grandson of Georges and his search for inspiration amongst the unfolding world of contemporary art.



The production was led by Daniel Evans and Jenna Russell, portraying George and Dot, respectively. The cast also included Ed Dixon (Mr. & Charles), Santino Fontana (Soldier & Alex), Kelsey Fowler (Louise), Jessica Grové (Celeste #2 & Silent Artist), Alison Horowitz (Louise), Stacie Morgain Lewis (Frieda & Betty), Drew McVety (Louis & Billy), Anne L. Nathan (Nurse, Mrs. & Harriet), Brynn O'Malley (Celeste #1), David Turner (Franz & Lee).



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE featured musical staging by Christopher Gattelli.. The design team includes Caroline Humphris (Musical Director), David Farley (Set and Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Sebastian Frost (Sound Design), Tim Bird (Projection Design) and Jason Carr (Orchestrations).



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE was nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (Daniel Evans) and Best Actress in a Musical (Jenna Russell). Tim Bird and David Farley won an Outer Critic's Circle Award for Outstanding Set Design and Ken Billington won an OCC Award for Outstanding Lighting Design. Jason Carr received a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Orchestrations and Tim Bird received a DD Award for Outstanding Projections and Video Design. Jenna Russell was awarded a Theatre World Award for her role as Dot/Marie. Sunday in the Park with George was nominated for six Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical (Sam Buntrock) and Outstanding Actor & Actress in a Musical (Daniel Evans & Jenna Russell), five Outer Critic's Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Daniel Evans) and three Drama League nominations for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Distinguished Performances (Daniel Evans & Jenna Russell).

