VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia!

Feb. 16, 2018  

On this day we celebrate the birthday of Tony Award-nominee, John Tartaglia!

John Tartaglia is an American puppeteer, actor, singer, dancer, voice artist, and comedian, whose theater performance credits include a Tony Award nominated Broadway debut in "Avenue Q," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Shrek The Musical."

His off-Broadway, national and international touring show "ImaginOcean" premiered in November as a new Jim Henson Company series on PBS entitled, "Splash and Bubbles." John is also the host of SiriusXM On Broadway's "Sunday Funday."

Celebrate John's birthday with his performance of the original song, "Disney Whore" in which John professes his adoration for all things Mouse. Happy Birthday, John!

