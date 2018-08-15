VIDEO: On This Day, August 15- HAIRSPRAY Dances Onto Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2002, the big. beautiful Broadway hit musical, Hairspray opened at the Neil Simon Theater.

Hairspray is an American musical with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittmanand Shaiman and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, based on the 1988 John Waters film Hairspray. The songs include 1960s-style dance music and "downtown" rhythm and blues.

In 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, plump teenager Tracy Turnblad's dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program based on the real-life Buddy Deane Show.[1] When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, and meets a colorful group of characters, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.

