ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, August 13- Happy Birthday, Wesley Taylor!

Aug. 13, 2018  

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway favorite, Wesley Taylor!

Wesley can currently be seen as Bikini Bottom's resident baddie, Sheldon Plankton, in Spongebob Squarepants the Musical on Broadway.

Additional Broadway credits include: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City.

His television appearances include "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube). He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

VIDEO: On This Day, August 13- Happy Birthday, Wesley Taylor!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Take its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Watch Katie Lowes Give a Behind the Scenes Look at WAITRESS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Watch Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff Sing Six Original Songs From FREAKY FRIDAY
  • VIDEO: Watch the Touring Cast of ON YOUR FEET Take a Bow in 360 Degrees!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 13- Happy Birthday, Wesley Taylor!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       