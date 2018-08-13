VIDEO: On This Day, August 13- Happy Birthday, Wesley Taylor!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway favorite, Wesley Taylor!

Wesley can currently be seen as Bikini Bottom's resident baddie, Sheldon Plankton, in Spongebob Squarepants the Musical on Broadway.

Additional Broadway credits include: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City.

His television appearances include "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube). He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

