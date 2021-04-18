Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, April 18- THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Opens On Broadway

The cast also featured then-newcomer Gavin Creel, Harriet Harris, Mark Kudisch, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more.

Apr. 18, 2021  

On this day in 2002, a star was born as the musical adaptation of the classic film Thoroughly Modern Millie opened on Broadway, launching the career of the great Sutton Foster!

The musical opened on Broadway on April 18, 2002 at the Marquis Theatre, where it ran for 903 performances. Thoroughly Modern Mille features a book by Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris, with new music by Jeanine Tesori. It was directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Rob Ashford.

The production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Leading Actress in a Musical for bombshell newcomer, Sutton Foster.

The production also featured acclaimed performances from Gavin Creel, Harriet Harris, Mark Kudisch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Anne L. Nathan and more.

Thoroughly Modern Millie takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when "moderns," including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there.

