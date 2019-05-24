VIDEO: Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, and Kaitlyn Dever Talk BOOKSMART at TimesTalks

Wednesday night, TimesTalks hosted an advance screening of breakout comedy "Booksmart," followed by a conversation with director Olivia Wilde and stars KAITLYN DEVER and Beanie Feldstein.



Moderated by New York Times culture reporter Melena Ryzik, they discussed the making of the film, including Wilde's casting process and music choices. Speaking about the film's goals, Wilde discussed her desire to tell a story about complex young women with diverse interests, showing that women can be both book smart and have fun. Dever and Feldstein talked about the experience of living together in preparation for the film and the lasting friendship they formed.

Watch the interview below!

A breakout film at this year's South by Southwest film festival, "Booksmart" was praised by The New York Times for its "killer soundtrack" and "high laugh-per-minute ratio." It focuses on two academic overachievers who, determined to make up for lost time, decide to cram four years of fun into one outrageous evening.

