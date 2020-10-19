VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks About Her Cancer Foundation on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress hopes to fund new research surrounding plant medicine.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress hopes to fund new research surrounding plant medicine.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Olivia Newton-John, AO, OBE is an English-born, Australian-raised singer, actress and philanthropist. Olivia's successes include four Grammys, numerous Country Music, American Music, Billboard and People's Choice Awards, an Emmy Award, ten #1 hits and more than fifteen top 10 singles. She also scored another #1 hit, this time on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, with 'You Have to Believe', a duet with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi - becoming the first mother/daughter duo to top this Billboard chart. In 1978, her co-starring role with John Travolta in Grease catapulted Olivia into super-stardom and to date it remains the most successful movie musical of all time. In 2018 the film celebrates its 40th anniversary. Olivia has been a long-time activist for environmental and animal rights issues. Her personal journeys with cancer led her to announce her partnership with Austin Health and the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre (ONJCWC) on the Austin Campus in her hometown of Melbourne. She serves on the national advisory board for the Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa, Florida. In that role Olivia helps to raise awareness of the center and provide counsel as a Moffitt Ambassador. Namesake, H. Lee Moffitt is a close friend and adviser who helped Olivia set up her cancer and wellness center in Australia. Olivia co-owns the award-winning Gaia Retreat & Spa near Byron Bay in New South Wales.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You