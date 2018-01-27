VIDEO: No Me Diga! Watch the Original Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS Reunite For a Panel at BroadwayCon

The original cast of In the Heights reunited? No me diga! To celebrate 10 years since the show opened on Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original stars of In the Heights reunited for a panel at BroadwayCon yesterday. Check out the full panel below, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda (Music & Lyrics, Usnavi), Karen Olivo (Vanessa), Olga Merediz (Abuela Claudia), Javier Muñoz (original Ensemble, Usnavi), Alex Lacamoire (Musical Director), and more original stars of In the Heights!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Drawing from ethnic flavors of Latin music and the modern, 21st-century popular styles of rap and hip-hop, IN THE HEIGHTS, by Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Karin Stratton, tells the story of a close-knit group of friends in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. The community is a mix of ethnicities like Puerto Rican, Haitian, and Dominican, but all share the commonality of struggling to obtain the American dream. Opening on Broadway in 2008, In the Heights won four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

