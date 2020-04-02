VIDEO: New York City Ballet Releases Short Film THIS BITTER EARTH

New York City Ballet just released a short film entitled This Bitter Earth.

Watch the video below!

The footage was originally captured to promote the ballet's 2020 Spring Season - a single continuous shot of Sara Mearns and Adrian Danchig-Waring performing an excerpt from Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth, which takes its title from its score, a remix of Dinah Washington's haunting vocals and Max Richter's composition On the Nature of Daylight.



As it became clear that they would not be able to open their season on April 21, the footage took on new resonance. NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, who originated Sara's role in the ballet's 2012 premiere, and who was on set during filming, reflects, "Words cannot fully capture the beauty or essence of this moving pas de deux, but for me it speaks to our times. It honors where we have come from and the challenges we face moving forward into the unknown. The choreography inspires reflection from both its performers and audience and I hope, for you, conveys a peaceful sense of hope for the future."

Photo Credit: Credit: Sam Wootton





