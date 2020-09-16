VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Talks THE MATRIX 4 on THE JESS CAGLE SHOW

NPH talks about working with director Lana Wachowski.

Neil Patrick Harris called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show yesterday to promote his new book from The Magic Misfits franchise. While talking to Julia Cunningham, co-host of The Jess Cagle Show, Neil Patrick Harris spoke about the upcoming Matrix 4 movie, getting to be a part of it and working under director Lana Wachowski.

Neil Patrick Harris starred as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.



Harris recently tackled the leading role of Bobby in the New York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.



Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.



His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet. Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the TONY AWARDS Ceremony.

Julia Cunningham: I know that you've been traveling a little bit back and forth to at least Berlin where you were shooting Matrix 4. And THE ONE thing that I think always we think about with Matrix is in the world, just like technology and how we've always had our minds blown by how these movies look. And we're you have, you've ever been on a set, anything like what you stepped onto for Matrix 4, are we going to be blown away? Neil Patrick Harris: I have great hope that, that fans will appreciate all the work that Lana and everyone is putting into this movie. I'm a big Lana Wachowski fan. I think she's a great person. I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has, has shifted, um, visually from what she had done to what, um, she is currently doing. And it's changed in an, in an evolved way and she's such a bright light that when, when I was, I, you know, I would have been happy to be in any capacity in this. I would have been happy to just go and visit the set of a big giant franchise movie. So the fact that I get a small part in this, and can watch from a far in, in, you know, and the majority of it, and see how it's working and see sort of the machine of it all. Michigan probably being appropriate since it's the Matrix. I just, I've just been having a blast. They're very smart. It's a very smart team. They're making a giant movie and under very unique circumstances. And, um, you know, I I've always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff and I've, and this is not bad for me, but it's certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to, to, um, to admire it and at least, uh, play in the sandbox a little bit. I can't wait for the day when we're, we're able to watch these big movies in big theaters. Cause, this one deserves to be seen, uh, on a, on a big scale. It's ambitious and, everyone involved in, as far as I'm aware is crushing it.

