VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Members Reflect on Their Most Memorable Moments with Leonard Bernstein

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic gathered to film a video discussing the importance of Leonard Bernstein. This video coincides with the Philharmonic's centennial initiative celebrating the former music director.

The musicians recall their most memorable moments working with Bernstein, and discuss how his music has an "essence of New York in it."

Principal Trombonist Joseph Alessi recalls a time when Bernstein called his section "hunky brutes" in an attempt to get more sound. The phrase became a running joke within the orchestra, so much so that as a gift they had a shirt made for Bernstein that said "hunky brute."

Watch the full video below.

The Philharmonic's centennial festival is titled Bernstein's Philharmonic and runs through November 14. The festival will include performances of some of Bernstein's iconic pieces, including Serenade; Prelude, Fugue, and Riffs; The Age of Anxiety and Kaddish.

For more information, visit https://nyphil.org/bernstein.

