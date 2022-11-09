VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Discusses Reflecting on Life & Death in THE OLD MAN & THE POOL on Broadway on COLBERT

Click Here for More on The Old Man and The Pool

Award-winning comedian Mike Birbiglia stopped by last night's special episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to discuss his new solo play opening on Broadway this week, The Old Man & the Pool.

During the interview, Birbiglia discussed how he views death in the show and how the audience response influences his performance.

"You're not putting the show on for these people, you're putting it on with them and that's what my show is like in a way. There's some audience interaction and the goal is that everybody feels like, 'Okay, we're all in the same room together and we're all going through this very absurd thing at them same time,'" Birbiglia shared.

Birbiglia also discussed working Taylor Swift on the "Anti-Hero" music video and acting with Tom Hanks in a new movie. Watch the new interview below!

The Old Man & the Pool is now playing a limited engagement at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, which was recently extended through January 15, 2023.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool. Propelled by Birbiglia's singular, insightful voice and everyman style, the play is a hilarious and deeply moving play that deftly uses comedy to offer a galvanic, endearing, and very funny meditation on mortality - that when you stop thrashing around and exist in the moment, you float.

Opening on Broadway this week following sold-out engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago, Entertainment Weekly raved that "Comedian and artful storyteller Mike Birbiglia is at the top of his game in The Old Man & the Pool," and Variety wrote, "The core of Mike Birbiglia's charm is, he's favorite-pair-of-jeans comfortable, and remarkably skilled at finding profundity in subjects well within arm's reach. The Old Man & the Pool feels like catching up with an old friend - you never want him to shut up."

Watch the interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" here: