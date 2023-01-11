Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh on How Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Jon M. Chu Convinced Her to Do the WICKED Movie

The Wicked movies are currently filming in the U.K.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Michelle Yeoh has revealed how Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo convinced her to do the Wicked movie.

Fresh off her Golden Globe win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh spoke to ET about playing Madame Morrible in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit musical.

She shared that Chu initially approached her about playing the role, Yeoh was convinced to join the films after receiving a special voice message from two of her future co-stars.

"I get a message from [Jon M. Chu], and he has recorded a message from Ariana and Cynthia and him saying, 'Hi Michelle, it's imperative, absolutely imperative ... that you join us now.' It was so sweet from the two girls," Yeoh shared.

Yeoh also discussed her the impact of receiving her award and joining the Avatar franchise for the third and fourth films. Watch the new interview below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Yeoh will join Erivo as Elphaba, Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, plus Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, and more.

The films, the first of which will be released in 2024, are currently being filmed in the U.K. after started rehearsals in September 2022. The interview also revealed that Yeoh will soon head over to the U.K. to begin filming.

Watch the new interview here:






