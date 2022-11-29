VIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance Speech

Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek.

"Whenever something good happens for me in my life, I can draw a straight line back to ... Mary Beth Peil," Williams stated. "I was an emancipated minor when we met. I was 16-years-old and I was totally alone. Mary Beth Peil was the first artist that I had ever met in my life."

Williams went on to state that Peil had inspired her throughout her career to become an artist, introducing her to New York City and theatre.

"She said [New York City was] somewhere where I could go and I could build a life. She said that I should try doing theatre. I started reading plays and talking to her about them and she urged me on," Williams continued.

Watch the complete clip from Williams' acceptance speech below!

A four-time Academy Award nominee, her impressive and indelible body of work includes her starring roles in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, MY WEEK WITH MARILYN and BLUE VALENTINE, Best Picture nominee MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, and Best Picture nominee BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, directed by Ang Lee.

Williams earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the critically acclaimed FX limited series FOSSE/VERDON. She made her Broadway debut playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret and was later seen in Blackbird.

Mary Beth Peil has been seen on Broadway in Anastasia (Tony Nomination), Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Her Off-Broadway credits include Atlantic Theatre (Ensemble member and Obie winner), Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon), First Ladies Suite (Transport Group), Sylvia (MTC), Hedda Gabler (NYTW).

Watch the acceptance speech clip here: