VIDEO: Michael Urie, Brandon Uranowitz, Brynn O'Malley and More Featured in CLUE FROM HOME: THE DINING ROOM
The cast of the "30th Anniversary Tribute to Clue" (Player's Club) has reunited via self-tape to recreate the dining room scene from the film. Conceived and directed by Tim Drucker (LOVE ACTUALLY?) and Jason Michael Snow (BLACK MONDAY), the video features Lauren Adams (UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT) as Yvette, Sara Chase (UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT) as Professor Plum, Amy Jo Jackson (SEVEN SINS) as Mrs. Peacock, Max Jenkins (DEAD TO ME) as Mr. Green, Nikka Graff Lanzarone (UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN) as The Cook, Brynn O'Malley (HONEYMOON IN VEGAS) as Miss Scarlet, Jason Michael Snow as Colonel Mustard, Brandon Uranowitz (BURN THIS) as Mrs. White and Michael Urie (UGLY BETTY) as Wadsworth with special guest Paul Scheer (BLACK MONDAY) as Mr. Boddy. Gregory Nabours plays the original score on piano with editing by Mathew Francis.
Watch below!
"It's always great when a group of nerdy-friends digitally get together to make home movies," says director and performer Jason Michael Snow. "This fan club of the film Clue was formed when we had the time of our lives performing the screenplay for the 30th anniversary gala. This is one of the busiest groups of actors I can think of and when we all had to self-quarantine from home, everyone immediately signed on to bring the 'dining room scene' to life," adds director Drucker.
Based on the popular board game, set in a Gothic mansion, and featuring three alternate endings in keeping with the game's whodunit theme, Clue starred a who's who of comedy greats including Tim Curry, Michael McKean, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, and Leslie Ann Warren. The fast-talking, high-concept film went on to become a cult classic (Buzzfeed hails it as "one of the most beloved films of the 1980s").
The video is being used to raise awareness for The Actors Fund and asking for donations to be made. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles andChicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)