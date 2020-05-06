VIDEO: Michael Urie, Brandon Uranowitz, Brynn O'Malley and More Featured in CLUE FROM HOME: THE DINING ROOM

The cast of the "30th Anniversary Tribute to Clue" (Player's Club) has reunited via self-tape to recreate the dining room scene from the film. Conceived and directed by Tim Drucker (LOVE ACTUALLY?) and Jason Michael Snow (BLACK MONDAY), the video features Lauren Adams (UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT) as Yvette, Sara Chase (UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT) as Professor Plum, Amy Jo Jackson (SEVEN SINS) as Mrs. Peacock, Max Jenkins (DEAD TO ME) as Mr. Green, Nikka Graff Lanzarone (UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN) as The Cook, Brynn O'Malley (HONEYMOON IN VEGAS) as Miss Scarlet, Jason Michael Snow as Colonel Mustard, Brandon Uranowitz (BURN THIS) as Mrs. White and Michael Urie (UGLY BETTY) as Wadsworth with special guest Paul Scheer (BLACK MONDAY) as Mr. Boddy. Gregory Nabours plays the original score on piano with editing by Mathew Francis.

Watch below!

"It's always great when a group of nerdy-friends digitally get together to make home movies," says director and performer Jason Michael Snow. "This fan club of the film Clue was formed when we had the time of our lives performing the screenplay for the 30th anniversary gala. This is one of the busiest groups of actors I can think of and when we all had to self-quarantine from home, everyone immediately signed on to bring the 'dining room scene' to life," adds director Drucker.

Based on the popular board game, set in a Gothic mansion, and featuring three alternate endings in keeping with the game's whodunit theme, Clue starred a who's who of comedy greats including Tim Curry, Michael McKean, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, and Leslie Ann Warren. The fast-talking, high-concept film went on to become a cult classic (Buzzfeed hails it as "one of the most beloved films of the 1980s").

The video is being used to raise awareness for The Actors Fund and asking for donations to be made. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles andChicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.





