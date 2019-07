Just in time for Friday's film opening, Korte has mashed the signature song from Broadway's The Lion King with Beyonce's new single 'Spirit' from the forthcoming film in one beautiful piano driven ballad.

The video stars India Carney and was filmed by Baxter Stapleton.

Korte is known for blending Broadway with pop in his many viral videos including #HAM4BEY, 'The Evolution of Lin-Manuel', 'Queens Sing King' & more!





