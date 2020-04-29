VIDEO: Matthew Morrison Reads TOY STORY for a Special Disney Story Time!
Stage and screen star Matthew Morrison is calling on Disney for a very special story time. Watch as he reads (and bonds) with his family with Toy Story Showtime!
Thank you, @Disney for allowing me to share such a fun experience with my family, and hopefully many others at home. I hope this brings about a little bonding time for you all at home. Stay well, my friends! #DisneyMagicMoments https://t.co/vgUy1CXvcA- Matthew Morrison (@Matt_Morrison) April 29, 2020
Morrison's versatility has been shown through his recognized work on-stage and on-screen. In addition to starring in multiple Broadway productions ("The Light in the Piazza," "South Pacific," "Finding Neverland," "Hairspray"), the award-winning performer portrayed the role of Will Schuester on the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning series, "Glee." Other television credits include guest star roles on "The Good Wife" and "Grey's Anatomy." Morrison has recorded two studio albums and has collaborated with an impressive guest list of artists including Sting, Sir Elton John, Smokey Robinson, and Gwyenth Paltrow. Most recently, Morrison appeared on FX's "American Horror Story: 1984" and BBC One's hit dance competition series created by Simon Cowell, "The Greatest Dancer."
