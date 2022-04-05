VIDEO: Matthew Broderick Talks Working With Sarah Jessica Parker in PLAZA SUITE on LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan

Click Here for More Articles on Plaza Suite

Matthew Broderick sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on LIVE! to discuss working with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite on Broadway.

"I'm delighted by her in the show, to tell you the truth. She's such an incredibly funny and easy, never mind wife, but actor to work with. She's just so wonderful and easy," Broderick said.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26.

The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk AwardÂ® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Watch the interview here: