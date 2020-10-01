VIDEO: Marc Shaiman Puts Election Twist on 'You Can't Stop the Beat' at This Week's BROADWAY FOR BIDEN
This week's Broadway for Biden Monday night phone banking was hosted by Matthew López and featured Tony Goldwyn, Lois Smith and More.
This week's Broadway for Biden Monday night phone banking was hosted by celebrated playwright Matthew López, who brought along about a dozen cast members from his award-winning play THE INHERITANCE, including Tony Goldwyn and Lois Smith. The company led a group of more than 100 callers, making nearly 2,000 calls.
López also introduced surprise guest star Tony-winning Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman, who brought down the house at the end of the event with an impromptu performance of Hairspray's iconic finale "You Can't Stop the Beat." Shaiman reworked the lyric to fit the moment.
Watch below!
López's second event with Broadway for Biden is a Town Hall on LGBTQIA+ issues streaming for free at BPN.FM/B4B this Saturday at 2pm EST.
YOU CAN'T STOP MY HAPPINESS
BUT IT'S TRUE I'M SICK AND TIRED
SO IT'S TIME TO TELL THE ORANGE BEAST
THAT HIS TERM HAS NOW EXPIRED
SO CAST A VOTE FOR BIDEN/HARRIS
AND TELL Donald Trump "YOU'RE FIRED"
CAUSE THE WORLD KEEPS SPINNING 'ROUND AND 'ROUND
AND MY HEART'S KEEPING TIME TO THE SPEED OF SOUND
I'VE BEEN LOST FOR THE LAST FOUR YEARS
BUT I'VE FOUND MY WAY
CAUSE YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT!
IF WE WANNA ALL SEE THE LIGHT
WE NEED TO WIN IT WITH A LANDSIDE ON ELECTION NIGHT
AND SO I'M GONNA CALL THE VOTERS OUT
WITH ALL OF MY MIGHT TODAY
CAUSE YOU CAN'T STOP
THE MOTION OF THE OCEAN OR THE RAIN FROM ABOVE
YOU CAN TRY TO STOP THE PARADISE WE'RE DREAMING OF
BUT YOU CANNOT STOP THE RHYTHM
OF OUR HEARTS IN LOVE TO STAY
CAUSE YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT!
YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT!
YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT!
