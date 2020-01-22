VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!

Disney Music has shared a video from the most recent Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, which features a song that Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote for the film. The clip shows the the Aki Aki's of the planet Pasaana singing Miranda's song "Lido Hey" for the celebration scene in the film.

Watch below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana, guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales, and more recently starred in the HBO series His Dark Materials. Miranda also completed filming on the film adpatation of his musical In the Heights, which is set to be released in theaters this summer.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams





