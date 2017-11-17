VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes Head to Head in History Trivia with an Elementary Schooler!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the Broadway musical, "Hamilton." stoped by The Ellen Show today to test his historical knowledge again Kansas' tiniest history expert, Macey Hensley.

With Ellen acting as host, the two tested their history knowledge, answering questions about Alexander Hamilton and other United States trivia. The seven-year old dynamo came dressed in her Hamilton finest for the skit.

The trivia segment was part of Manuel's relief efforts for the island of Puerto Rico. All monies raised from the skit will be directly contributed to hurricane relief for the island which is still reeling from Hurricane Maria.

See video of their segment here!

Related Articles