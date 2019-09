VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Salazar, And More Tell Their Stories on My Broadway Story Season Two

TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... ( read more Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... ( read more Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... ( read more Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A... ( read more Newsies: The Broadway Musical is set to premiere on Freeform tomorrow morning!... ( read more Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... ( read more