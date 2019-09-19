Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Salazar, And More Tell Their Stories on My Broadway Story Season Two
The Broadway League has just released season two of its video series, My Broadway Story, with Viva Broadway. Check out all of the videos below to hear stage favorites including Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Salazar, Ana Villafañe, and more talk all about their Broadway experiences!
Lin-Manuel Miranda with his father, Luis Miranda
Luis Miranda with his son, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film
Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A... (read more)
DVR Alert: Broadway's NEWSIES To Premiere On Freeform Tomorrow!
Newsies: The Broadway Musical is set to premiere on Freeform tomorrow morning!... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film
Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A... (read more)
DVR Alert: Broadway's NEWSIES To Premiere On Freeform Tomorrow!
Newsies: The Broadway Musical is set to premiere on Freeform tomorrow morning!... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)