VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Sings 'The Snowflake Song' on BLUE'S CLUES & YOU

Leslie Odom, Jr. was a guest-voice on a recent episode of Blue's Clues & You as his character "Mo Snow" sang "The Snowflake Song!" The new episode of the popular Nickelodeon children's series, also starring Aladdin alum Josh Dela Cruz, aired today.

Hear Leslie Odom Jr. sing in the clip below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. won a Tony award for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. His additional theatre credits include "Rent", "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

On screen, he was seen in Murder on the Orient Express, One Night in Miami, The Many Saints of Newark, Music, and Harriet. He recently hosted the CBS-televised portion of the 2020 Tony Awards.