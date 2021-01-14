VIDEO: Lennie James Talks About Writing His First Play on a Bet

James Corden connects with Lennie James, and James asks Lennie about his start in the creative arts, and Lennie shares he followed a girl into an audition and wrote his first play at 16 on a bet.

James also asks Lennie about the work that went into creating the series "Save Me," including the challenge of researching a topic as delicate as child trafficking.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

James is the playwright of "The Sons of Johnny Paora," which opened at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2004. He's best known for appearing on "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead."

