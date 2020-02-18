Advertisement

VIDEO: Lea Salonga Joins Rachelle Ann Go For A MISS SAIGON Duet

West End star Rachelle Ann Go and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga made Manila concert goers' Valentine's Day extra special during the former's homecoming concert at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Resorts World Manila.

The two came together onstage for a very special duet of the Miss Saigon anthem "The Movie in My Mind."

Salonga famously became the first Asian woman to win a Tony Award for her performance as Kim in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon. Go starred in the 2014 West End revival of the musical as Gigi Van Tranh, which she then reprised on Broadway.

Video: Cornerstone Entertainment

