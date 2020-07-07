VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Michael Feinstein, Featuring Storm Large and Catherine Russell

Live with Carnegie Hall presents Michael Feinstein, celebrating the songs of Cole Porter.

Watch below!

"Cole Porter was not only a celebrated composer who penned many classic melodies, but he was also an accomplished lyricist at a time when the two roles were mutually exclusive. His most celebrated works include the Broadway hits Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate, as well as standards of the Great American Songbook like 'Begin the Beguine' and I've Got You Under My Skin.' Along with special guests Storm Large and Catherine Russell, Michael Feinstein revisits several of Porter's most beloved musical gems."

