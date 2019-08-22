VIDEO: LES MISERABLES Concert Cast & Composers Celebrate With A Special Encore Performance

Producer Cameron Mackintosh and composers Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg addressed the crowd after yesterday's gala premiere of Les Misérables in concert in London, followed by a special encore of "One Day More" from the star-studded cast!

Check out the full finale below!

Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean),Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Katy Secombe (Madame Thénardier) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier) lead a large cast and orchestra of over sixty-five in this special concert version of Les Misérables.

This spectacular staging of the legendary concert, previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena, will run through 30 November 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre





