VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin and Sam Kite Talk I WANNA BE IN A MARVEL MOVIE Viral TikTok

Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Prom, Die Hard With A Vengeance, Road To Perdition) has released a new viral TikTok, "I Wanna Be In A Marvel Movie". In his latest satirical song, Kevin references various favorite Marvel films, from X-Men, Spiderman, Thor, and Captain Marvel to huge hits from Disney+ such as Loki, Wandavision, and The Falcon & Winter Soldier.

We spoke with Chamberlin and his producer Sam Kite (a writer/director & digital creative at Part IV) about their tribute to the MCU, their campaign to land Chamberlin a role in a Marvel film, and much more!

Kevin and his producer Sam are known for their previous viral TikToks, including "Anyone Can Cook" for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, a collaboration with musical theater students on a parody of "Ladies Who Lunch", and two collaborations with composer Austin Archer - "Turtlenecks and Blazers" and "Mustache Respect". Each of these videos went viral on various platforms outside of TikTok including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit.