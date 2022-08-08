VIDEO: Josh Peck Looks Back on His Broadway-Themed Bar Mitzvah Ahead of 13: THE MUSICAL

Josh Peck appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss his role in the upcoming film adaption of 13: the Musical.

Peck described how he prepared for his role as a rabbi in the upcoming film, looking back on his Broadway-themed bar mativah, revealing that he's "always been a musical theatre nerd."

Peck, who is most known for his role in the popular Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, ended the interview by giving advice to the young actors that he worked with in the new film.

"There's natural ups and downs to this business and you sort of have to navigate a lot of different obstacles but, inevitably, I always let love of the work sort of drive me," Peck revealed.

13: the Musical is set to begin streaming on August 12 on Netflix. The film follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) as he prepares to move from New York City with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing). With his Bar Mitzvah fast approaching, Evan is devastated that he must leave all his friends, his father (Peter Hermann) and his rabbi (Josh Peck) behind for a new life in small-town Indiana.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Watch the new interview here: