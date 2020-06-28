VIDEO: Josh Gad's REUNITED APART Reunites the Cast of FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Josh Gad is bringing the cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off back together as part of his Reunited Apart series!

Josh gathers the cast--as well as some VERY special surprise guests--to pay tribute to one of the most iconic films of the 80's and the man who created it.

Those making appearances include Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey, and more!

The show is directed by James Merryman, produced by Meghan Monaco, executive produced by Taylor Stuewe, and edited by Will Newell & Alex Stuewe.

Tune in below at 12pm EST/9am PST!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You