VIDEO: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, and More Chat CENTRAL PARK

Stars and creators of Apple TV+'s Central Park gathered virtually for a panel at Paley Front Row 2020 to celebrate their show.

Among those appearing in the conversation are Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, and more!

Topics include: Josh Gad's love of "Bob's Burgers" and interest in adding in a musical aspect; the creative advantages of animation; Kathryn Hahn's doubts about her singing abilities; recording dialogue from home during quarantine; the songwriting process, including input from guest composers; Kristen Bell's reunions with "Frozen" and "Bad Moms" pals; the writers' research into the park's history; and hints about the rest of the season, including "unexpected surprises and songs."

Watch the full panel below!

Apple TV+'s Central Park is a brand new musical animated series from Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith. The series follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The voice cast of Central Park includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

